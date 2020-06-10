GREENSBORO — City employees will soon receive something in their paychecks many of their counterparts elsewhere in North Carolina will not: a cost-of-living increase.
After some debate by elected officials on Tuesday, City Manager David Parrish will revise his budget proposal to include a 2% wage hike, which is higher than what he originally recommended.
That makes Greensboro the only major city in the state to offer a cost-of-living increase to its workers for the coming fiscal year.
The decision, however, didn't come without some soul searching.
The decline in consumer spending because of the coronavirus pandemic is reducing sales-tax revenues for cities and counties across North Carolina. Many, including Greensboro, are responding by streamlining their proposed budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Parrish, who has found areas to tighten next year's budget, had suggested that the city's roughly 3,000 employees get a cost-of-living raise of 1.5%. That equates to about $1.5 million in the city's overall proposed budget of $612.5 million.
On Tuesday during a work session, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said the city's rank-and-file deserved more.
Several council members agreed, but differed on ways to accomplish it.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said a bigger increase would be nice, but "we've got to look at the budget in the worst-case scenario." Perhaps if city income is better than expected, she said, city workers could get a bonus later in the year above a 1.5% raise.
Councilman Justin Outling said that a higher wage increase could put the city in financial jeopardy in the year ahead if revenues are even lower than expected, leading to the possibility of layoffs.
"That would be devastating," he said.
Ultimately, Parrish and council members agreed that he would adjust his budget proposal to include a 2% raise.
The council is expected to approve the budget at its next meeting on June 16.
