GREENSBORO — Deep on page 17 of a 22-page report, the city's Department of Transportation offers an update on one of the most contentious projects of the past five years: the Davie Street parking deck.
Anybody who has walked past the excavated dirt pit at the corner of Davie and East Market streets has probably wondered when the $27 million deck will be built after years of promises and a few controversies.
City Manager David Parrish said this past spring that a final contract is being worked out between the city and the Elm Street Center Hotel, which will design and build the 720-space deck as part of a mixed-use project.
In its 2019 annual report released earlier this week, the transportation department said that construction will begin "later this year" with completion set for the second half of 2020.
Many people at City Council meetings have questioned the need for the deck.
The city hit a snag when Cone Denim Entertainment Center, a downtown nightclub, disputed a strip of land between its Elm Street building and the site of the parking deck.
The city settled in 2018 by paying the nightclub's owners $735,000.