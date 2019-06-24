This is the last week the city of Greensboro’s curbside recycling program will accept glass.
But for those of you who dread the prospect of including glass in your trash bin, the city has announced four drop-off locations for glass recycling, which will open July 1:
- Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road;
- Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive;
- McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Avenue;
- Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Avenue.
Glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean and dry. Lids, caps and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash.
Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.
Cost is the main reason glass is being eliminated from residential recycling. Instead of receiving money for glass, the city would have to pay extra for its removal.
The city hopes to announce additional drop-off locations, according to a news release. The Field Operations Waste Reduction team is working to partner with local faith organizations to provide sites, the release said. Any interested organizations should call the City Contact Center at 336-373-2489.
For information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle.