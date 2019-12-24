GREENSBORO — Are you ready to ditch that Christmas tree before the needles really start falling?
And what about those now obsolete electronics?
And the gift boxes — geez, how many are there?
Well, Guilford County officials offer the following suggestions for recycling these and other items:
Christmas trees
Be sure to remove all lights, decorations, stands (including any nails) and covers from the trees before recycling them.
Guilford County residents can drop off their Christmas trees through Jan. 15 at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville. From N.C. 61, take County Farm Road then turn right onto Howerton Road. The drop-off location is on the right.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted.
Greensboro collects trees curbside. Trees more than five feet tall should be cut in half. Trees can be put in trash cans, bagged in heavy-duty clear plastic bags or tied in bundles no longer than five feet. None of these items should be heavier than 50 pounds. Call 336-373-2489 for more information.
High Point collects trees curbside as well. Trees also can be taken to the Ingleside Compost Facility, 3001 Ingleside Drive, High Point. Call 336-883-3111 for more information.
Jamestown and Gibsonville also offer curbside tree collection. Call 336-454-1138 in Jamestown and 336-449-4144 in Gibsonville for more information.
Electronics
Throwing out TVs, computer equipment and large appliances is outlawed in North Carolina.
Old electronic items, including games, toys, cell phones — anything with a plug — can be disposed of for free at the following sites:
- Guilford County Scrap Tire & White Goods Collection Facility, 2138 Bishop Rd., Greensboro. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 336-641-9431.
- Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 336-641-9431.
- HHW Collection Center, 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 336-373-2196.
Appliances
Old appliances can be recycled for free at the Guilford County Scrap Tire/White Goods Collection Facility, 2138 Bishop Road, Greensboro. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 336-641-9431.
Cardboard and paper products can be recycled along with your newspapers, office paper, junk mail and magazines. Be sure to break down all boxes before recycling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.