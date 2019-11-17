The U.S. adult smoking rate slipped to another historic low — this time 13.7% for 2018 — though it remains the most commonly consumed tobacco product, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
The data comes in the CDC’s 53rd annual National Health Interview survey. It measures adults who smoke every day, some days or have ever smoked.
The rate reflects that about 35 million adult Americans still smoke cigarettes. The rate was 13.9% in 2017, 15.8% in 2016 and 15.1% in 2015.
The national adult smoking rate was 20.9% as recently as 2005 and 24.7% in 1997.
A historic low of 17.2% of North Carolina adults were considered as smokers in 2017, as well as 12.1% of youths, according to anti-tobacco advocates The Truth Initiative.
Altogether, 19.7% of U.S. adults consumed a tobacco product at least once in 2018. The other usage includes: cigars, cigarillos, or filtered little cigars at 3.9%; e-cigarettes at 3.2%; smokeless tobacco at 2.4%; and pipes, water pipes or hookahs at 1%.
“These new findings regarding the decline in cigarette smoking are very encouraging and should be celebrated,” said Dr. John Spangler, a professor of family medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“Nonetheless, they do not tell the whole story about all smoking or all tobacco use,” saying tobacco products such as cigars, cigarillos or little cigars “are just as unhealthy as cigarettes.”
“Many adults (18.8%) use two or more tobacco products,” Spangler said.
Spangler said that counties with the highest rates of smoking tend to be smaller and poorer, with higher populations of minorities and higher rates of infant mortality.
“Clearly, our state has more work to do,” Spangler said.
The slight increase in U.S. adult consumption of e-cigarettes from 2.8% in 2017 reflects the rise in use among young adults (ages 18 to 24), which went from 5.2% in 2017 to 7.6% in 2018.
“This marked decline in cigarette smoking is the achievement of a consistent and coordinated effort by the public health community and our many partners,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement.
“Yet, our work is far from over. The health benefits of quitting smoking are significant, and we are committed to educating Americans about the steps they can take to become tobacco-free.”
As has been the case in recent years with the annual adult and youth smoking rate reports, the key factors contributing to the decline depends on the anti-tobacco or anti-smoking perspective.
Anti-tobacco advocates cite the influence of “evidence-based strategies that have been implemented at the federal, state and local levels.”
The strategies include: tobacco tax increases; comprehensive smoke-free laws; well-funded tobacco prevention and cessation programs; mass media campaigns, health insurance coverage for tobacco cessation treatments; and laws raising the tobacco sale age to 21.
Dr. Brett Giroir, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said the “sustained drop in adult smoking is encouraging as we work to reduce tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. through science-driven policy, compliance and enforcement in addition to public education.”
“We remain dedicated to keeping pace with the evolving tobacco product landscape to ensure strong regulatory oversight in light of the increases in youth use of e-cigarette products in the U.S.”
In 2018, the N.C. General Assembly raised the amount of funds for tobacco prevention programs by $1 million over the 2017-19 budget years for a total of $2.8 million.
The additional funding is going toward “developing strategies to prevent the use of new and emerging tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, by youth and people of childbearing age.”
An attempt to raise the e-cigarette excise tax rate to the level of traditional cigarettes cleared a House committee on Oct. 30, only for the language to be removed hours later in the House Rules and Operations committee.
Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, said that while her amendment doesn’t address the national vaping illness crisis, “it is a good time for this bill to create a level playing field for electronic cigarettes and vaping products.”
The amendment would have used the net proceeds from the tax to help create the Tobacco Use Prevention Fund, beginning July 1. The fund would evaluate, track usage and make recommendations concerning “emerging tobacco products ... especially among youth and people of childbearing age.”
“This establishes a permanent funding stream for tobacco use prevention with an emphasis on youth and on vaping,” Adcock said.
Anti-smoking advocates point out that the CDC data releases continue to not examine the impact of e-cigs on smoking rates.
“In keeping with the government’s relentless attack on e-cigarettes, the welcome decline in smoking was not linked to National Institutes of Health survey data showing that higher proportions of current vapers are former smokers,” said Brad Rodu, a professor of medicine at the University of Louisville and an anti-smoking advocate.
