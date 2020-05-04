Kay Cashion, an at large representative on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, signed the final steel beam before it was put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Guilford County Commissioners Vice Chairman Alan Perdue signs the final steel beam before it is put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Alan Branson, who represents District 4 on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, signs the final steel beam before it is put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
J. Carlvena Foster, the District 1 representative on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, signs the final steel beam before it is put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
J. Carlvena Foster, the District 1 representative for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, signed the final steel beam before it was put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Guilford County commissioners Jeff Phillips and Kay Cashion attend Friday's “topping-out ceremony," where the final steel beam was put into place at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Guilford County
Construction continues at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Guilford County
Officials gather at Friday's “topping-out ceremony," where the final steel beam was put into place at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
Dignitaries sign the final steel beam before it is put into place Friday at the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
Courtesy of Guilford County
GREENSBORO — The first of two centers under construction for the behavioral health crises quietly reached a construction milestone on Friday, according to a news release from Guilford County.
"There were no tents, large crowds, or prepared speeches," the news release said, as the final steel beam of the Guilford County Adult Behavioral Health Crisis Center was put into place.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few groups of county officials donned masks and — practicing social distancing — took turns arriving onsite to sign the last structural beam before it was placed, according to the news release.
And with the beam in place, the new integrated mental health services project, which began in concept in 2017, moved closer to completion. The future adult mental health urgent care center at 931 3rd St. is the first of two 16 bed facility-based crisis centers — one for adults and the other for adolescents and children — to be built at the site.
The $20 million adult center will offer comprehensive behavioral health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year and open to patients in spring 2021.
The project is a collaboration between Guilford County, Cone Health and Sandhills Center, which coordinates mental-health and substance-abuse services in Guilford, Randolph and seven other counties.
"Providing high-quality care for those experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis is critical to the long term, overall health and well-being of our community," Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County commission, said in the release. "It is very exciting to see the building take shape.”
The centers are designed to address both the behavioral and physical needs of those in crisis and reduce the burden on local hospital emergency rooms.
"I couldn’t be happier about the progress," County Commissioner At-Large Kay Cashion said in the release. "We have been working toward a one-stop shop concept for mental health and substance abuse treatment for many years.”
