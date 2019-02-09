GREENSBORO — Over the past century or so, the city's schools have established their place in the community — from helping to nurture the sit-in movement to pulling families and neighbors together on weekends for sports matches and drama productions. But cracks are showing — literally — as aging facilities wait for improvements.
Three of the city's big high schools are among buildings that should get major renovations in the next decade or so, consultants have advised Guilford County school officials. And students, parents and boosters for those schools have some definite ideas about what needs fixing or replacing, ranging from ventilation issues to sagging ceilings.
Renovations at Grimsley, Smith and Western high schools are among the “Phase One” priorities the consultants presented to a joint committee of school board members and Guilford County commissioners last month. Phase One includes about $960 million in renovations, additions and new school construction across the county's schools. Although there are four phases total, the first one contains the bulk of the nearly $1.5 billion consultants say it would take to upgrade the condition of schools to new or like new within 20 years.
On the other hand, consultants said they've never met a school district with a checkbook large enough to address everything they've recommended.
Even at that first presentation to the facilities committee, Jeff Phillips of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners expressed concern that the project was "front-loaded," with maybe too much to tackle so quickly from a financial perspective.
Chairman Alan Branson, who chairs the commissioners, said he also wanted to learn more about some alternative funding models besides the traditional method of counties borrowing money through bonds.
For now, even individual building renovation costs are just estimates. In its report, Tampa, Fla.-based MGT Consulting Group said as the district gets closer to hiring contractors, it should conduct a more detailed study of those particular facilities to determine reasonable costs.
Among the district's 15 traditional high schools, consultants identified five as Phase One priorities, due to some combination of inadequacies in building and site conditions and unsuitability for modern education. High schools in good condition, such as Dudley, for example, landed in a later phase for proposed renovations or other work.
Southern High School, which is about 10 minutes or so south of Greensboro, should be replaced entirely at an estimated cost of about $46 million, consultants said.
Northeast High School, which is in McLeansville, would receive about $24 million in renovations in Phase One.
Consultants recommended Smith High School, which has buildings dating back to 1963, get about $37 million in renovations.
"In the Smith community, there’s a little bit of a buzz," said William Levette, president of Smith's Athletic Booster Club. "Of course, that number jumps out at everybody."
There's a positive feeling, he explained, in having the report recognize what people also see as a need. Still, he said he's dismayed at how many schools the study labeled as being in "unsatisfactory" condition.
The recommendations were based not just on the physical condition of schools and their property, but also whether the buildings meet the needs of a modern education.
Levette said most of Smith still looks a lot like it did when it was first built, without much in the way of updates. The school's open courtyard proved a safety hazard in December when an adult with a gun walked through the courtyard and into the cafeteria.
Levette would like to see some kind of enclosure for the courtyard and an end to the use of mobile classrooms.
"They've pretty much now just become part of the building," he said.
He's telling people at Smith not to assume the school will be renovated just because it was recommended, and to be prepared to make their case.
At aged Western High School, consultants recommended about $45 million in renovation and construction. Nearly half — $14 million — would pay for an addition to the school.
That extra space would help Western accommodate an influx of about 600 students from Northwest High School, part of a series of boundary changes the consultants recommended in their report to help ease crowding at some schools and make better use of underutilized buildings.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras hasn't endorsed any of the recommendations to change boundaries. Instead, she's asked MGT to bring back some other options.
Local leaders can take or leave any of the recommendations.
How to pay for it rests with the commissioners, who may decide they need to borrow money through bonds and put the question before voters in the form of a referendum.
Guilford County voters last approved a school facilities bond in 2008 for $457 million. Since then, school leaders have been working through a series of projects, debuting new school buildings and making other small renovations. The last school construction project using money from that pool is scheduled for completion this year.
Which brings us to Grimsley High School and buildings that were built in 1929. It's recommended for about $46 million in renovations. Consultants noted that they recommended to renovate rather than replace the school due to its historic significance. They added 10 percent to the estimate to account for higher costs associated with renovating historical buildings.
For student Shania Dearmon, something needs to be done about the moldy-looking walls.
"I think it's crazy how we come to school and it looks like this," she said.