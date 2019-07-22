GREENSBORO — The days of just walking into the emergency room at Moses Cone Hospital as an anonymous visitor are long gone.
The hospital started new procedures Monday to further improve its ability to keep tabs on who’s in the emergency room and for what purpose, officials said.
The new “Visitor Management System” requires those who accompany patients to the ER off East Northwood Street to bring their driver’s license or similar identification.
Security staffers then make photos of the visitors in order to produce disposable, stick-on badges displaying their images.
Government regulations require hospitals to keep tabs on who is in their emergency rooms in addition to the patients.
“We’ve been doing that,” said Chris Cromer, Cone Health’s director of security services. “This brings a new level of technology to enhance it.”
Cromer said the change was not prompted by any particular incident or crisis locally, but is simply a “best practices” initiative that emergency rooms across the nation are adopting.
“It allows our clinical team to focus on the patient without having to also manage our visitation policy,” he said.
The new process does not involve full-body screening like visitors would encounter at a courthouse or airport.
But security officials do ask visitors for a driver’s license or similar ID, scan it and then take a photo of each person. The visitor’s photo and information are displayed on the badge.
Each badge and security clearance is good for only that day, Cromer said. That means visitors will need to go through the process every time they return, whether it’s the next day or next year.
“It’s a very simple process,” he said. “It doesn’t delay patient care at all.”
For visitors who arrive without proper ID, security officers will use other techniques to confirm identity, such as consulting with the patient’s “verified family members,” Cone Health said in a news release last week.