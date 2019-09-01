GREENSBORO — Authorities closed parts of East Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street on Sunday because of traffic accidents.
All westbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue are closed, according to a release sent by Greensboro police. Traffic is being diverted.
Patterson Street also is blocked from Patterson Court to Gate City Boulevard, according to a second news release sent by police.
Motorists are asked to take alternate routes in these areas.
Further details were not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.