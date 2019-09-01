Emergency vehicle, light background
GREENSBORO — Authorities closed parts of East Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street on Sunday because of traffic accidents.

All westbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue are closed, according to a release sent by Greensboro police. Traffic is being diverted.

Patterson Street also is blocked from Patterson Court to Gate City Boulevard, according to a second news release sent by police.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes in these areas.

Further details were not immediately available.

