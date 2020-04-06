GREENSBORO - Pro-life protesters have filed a federal lawsuit against efforts by city government to enforce local and statewide "stay home" orders stemming from the coronavirus threat.
The anti-abortion activists are suing Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and city police Lt. Dan Knott in their official roles, claiming that local officers improperly threatened to arrest them for violating COVID-19 rules as they gathered March 28 to protest near a Randleman Road women's clinic.
"Plaintiffs are citizens who peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights on the public ways near an abortion clinic known as A Woman's Choice of Greensboro," assert lawyers Stephen M. Crampton of Chicago and B. Tyler Brooks of Raleigh.
Crampton is a special counsel with the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based nonprofit group that describes itself as a "national, public interest law firm that relies on donations to provide pro-bono services to our clients."
Unveiled late last month as the coronavirus crisis escalated, local and state COVID-19 orders aim to contain the highly contagious, new coronavirus. Among other things, they require people to stay home except for essential activities, avoid unnecessary travel and not gather in large groups where the disease might be spread readily from person to person.
The countywide order endorsed by both Greensboro and High Point took effect March 27 — the day before city police made the first of four arrests of abortion protesters charged that week with violating the stay-home rules by refusing to disperse.
Several days later, a somewhat different statewide order was imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper that also regulates travel and public assembly. The county order expires April 16 but can be extended for a limited time if necessary.
Lawyers Crampton and Brooks did not file the lawsuit on behalf of the four protesters who actually were arrested March 28 and March 30 outside A Woman's Choice.
Rather, the lawsuit takes the side of several would-be protesters who heeded police commands March 28 that they leave the area because their protest violated stay-at-home rules.
"Due to the threats and the arrests made by the Greensboro Police Department, plaintiffs are fearful of exercising their constitutionally protected rights and are therefore reluctant to return to the area of the Greensboro abortion facility to walk and/or pray for fear of arrest and being charged with a crime," Crampton and Brooks allege in their complaint, filed in the U.S Middle District Court for North Carolina.
The lawsuit was filed April 1 on behalf of three Mocksville residents — Josiah Chavez, Paul Nisley and Jolene Troyer — who "complied with the order to leave" the area last month just as police demanded.
A fourth Mocksville plaintiff, David Troyer, did not attend the protests outside A Woman's Choice last month. He would like to do so but fears arrest under the stay-home order, the lawsuit contends.
Local police have said that instead of punishing people, they are more interested in educating those who defy the order and simply get them to change their behavior. But violators who get arrested risk conviction for a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.
The lawsuit asserts that the Troyers, Chavez and Nisley are members of a "pro-life organization known as Love Life" that regularly hosts prayer walks and protests outside clinics where abortions are performed.
Other protesters arrested later by Greensboro police also belonged to that group, according to the lawsuit.
Greensboro has not formally responded to the lawsuit in court filings, but City Attorney Chuck Watts indicated Monday that he plans to dispute the protesters' claims vigorously.
Watts said that contrary to the lawsuit's assertion, municipal officials were biased against anti-abortion activists, the city will argue that the stay-home orders put reasonable restrictions on everybody's travel for the limited time it takes to squelch a pandemic that is killing people.
It was reckless for the activists to travel from their homes in Davie County to Greensboro, both as a threat to the health of Guilford Country residents with whom they interacted while here as well as that of their Mocksville neighbors after they returned home, Watts said.
"They argue that they have a right to walk around and pray. We don't dispute that," Watts said.
But he said that for the finite period the stay-home orders are in force, reasonable limits have been placed on where and how they exercise those rights.
"It's primarily an issue of travel," Watts said in a telephone interview. "Their pleading doesn't really want to focus on that. They want to make a big deal about their free speech being superseded."
U.S. District Judge William Osteen Jr. issued an order last week denying on procedural grounds the activists' initial request for a "temporary restraining order" to stop the city from enforcing the (stay-home) orders against the plaintiffs.
Ultimately, the activists' lawyers are seeking an order from Osteen to permanently prevent city officials from disrupting their type of protest. They said recently in court papers they want a court ruling that city officials have enforced both local and state stay-home orders in a way that violates "freedoms of speech and the free exercise of religion."
