Trump, a late convert to cause, attends anti-abortion rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a March for Life rally, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

The anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List and its partner super PAC, Women Speak Out PAC, will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today in Greensboro to support President Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis.

The campaign is part of the organization’s overall $52 million budget for the 2019-2020 cycle,, according to a news release.

The event will be at the Melvin Municipal Building at Greensboro City Hall, 300 W. Washington Street.

Speakers include Mallory Quigley, national spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC; Marilyn Musgrave, as SBA List vice president and former Colorado congresswoman; and Clarence Henderson, president of the NC Frederick Douglass Institute, the release said.

The SBA List ground team has already visited more than 80,000 homes across North Carolina and more than 500,000 homes nationally for the 2020 cycle. Women Speak Out PAC’s “Party of Death” ad begins airing today in a limited ad buy in the Raleigh and Greensboro markets, the release said.

“Every last Democratic contender for president is an extremist who supports abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, completely out of touch with mainstream American values,” said  Quigley in the news release.

The group made a stop in Raleigh this morning.

