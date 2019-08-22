AAA Carolinas said Thursday it is projecting at least a 25-cent per gallon decline in unleaded gas prices after the Labor Day holiday.
That means local regular unleaded gas price could drift to the $2.05 to $2.15 range based on current prices.
The national gas price average, which is already 15 cents cheaper than in early July, is poised to continue pushing lower due to several factors. Those include: less expensive crude oil prices; typical drop-off in gasoline demand after Labor Day; and the move to winter-blend gasoline.
AAA is forecasting crude oil prices between $50 and $60 a barrel in the fall, down from $60 to $75 a barrel a year ago. It said current domestic crude inventories are at 438.9 million barrels, up 31.5 million from a year ago.
AAA cautioned that hurricane season “has the potential to cause declining gas prices to shoot back up. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that 2019’s Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal, with 10 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes.