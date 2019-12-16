GREENSBORO — When police encountered Marcus Smith in September 2018 on a downtown street, he was agitated and talked rapidly about people who are "gonna kill me."
In videos later released by the city, police can be seen preparing to take Smith to a hospital. After temporarily putting him in the back of a patrol car, officers opened the door and quickly put Smith on the ground.
Once police tied Smith's hands and feet together behind his back, he stopped breathing. He later died, setting into a motion a wave of community protests, calls for Chief Wayne Scott's firing and a lawsuit against the city and Guilford County by Smith's family.
In a City Council meeting not long after the videos were released, councilwoman Michelle Kennedy suggested the city should consider creating a mental-health team that would be deployed with police to help assess people like Smith and recommend options.
More than a year later, the council will get a chance Tuesday to vote on a similar plan called the Behavioral Health Response Program. And it won't be just to aid police, but city employees as well.
"We know that there are quite a few people who suffer from mental-health and addiction issues in our community that come into contact with people on our staff," Vaughan said. "It’s not necessarily limited to people with police."
City Manager David Parrish said Monday that counselors and other mental-health experts will be available to respond to any situation that 3,100 city staffers may encounter like, for example, a clerk in the water department dealing with a belligerent customer.
The $500,000 program was initially supposed to be just to help police. Officials say the idea became broader when they realized many city employees are involved in situations with the public they're not always able to handle. That's why a part of the program will involve training for those personnel.
"Interactions with police are important and they get the most publicity," Vaughan explained, "but we have had concerns from other departments so we wanted to be nimble when it came to dealing with a vulnerable population."
The team won't be available to the general public.
"People will still make a 911 call if there is a true emergency," said Kimberly Sowell, an assistant city manager. "Then police would decide who to call."
Vaughan said she remembers that the Smith case inspired Kennedy's suggestion last year because "we were looking at things that we could’ve done differently."
According to Parrish, Greensboro researched similar programs in Charlotte and several Mid-Atlantic cities before putting together a request for proposals from local agencies several months ago.
A program in Charlotte is linked specifically with the police department.
According to a Charlotte Observer report, about two-thirds of the roughly 250 people who encountered the city's mental-health response team avoided going to jail or a hospital.
Vaughan said she hopes the proposal will pass City Council Tuesday.
"I would certainly hope it would, being that it’s been under consideration for almost a year," she said.
