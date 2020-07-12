train tracks generic

Stock photo

 photo from ThinkStock

JAMESTOWN — A woman was struck by a train early Saturday and officials are asking for the public's help with identifying her.

At 3:44 a.m., the Guilford County Sheriff's Office received a report that a train had struck a pedestrian near Bonner Road and Main Street, according to a news release.

The victim died at the scene and at this time no foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office said in the release.

The victim is a black female, believed to be between 20 and 40 years old. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Her hair was styled in lock and was approximately 3 inches long, according to the release. She had pierced ears but no tattoos or other identifying marks.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this victim is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 336-641-3355.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments