WHITSETT — N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a lane of westbound Interstate 40/85 in Guilford County on Tuesday.
The left lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Rock Creek Dairy Road and Mt. Hope Church Road, weather permitting, the agency said in a news release.
Crews will be repairing a part of the road where a collapsed drainage pipe recently caused a sinkhole.
Drivers should slow down near the work zone and watch for signs indicating the lane reduction is ahead.