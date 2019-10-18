The A&T football team's game at Florida A&M has been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service is expecting Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, in the Gulf of Mexico moving to the northeast at 14 mph, to make landfall early Saturday on the Florida panhandle as Tropical Storm Nestor. Florida A&M is in Tallahassee, Fla.
Tropical storm winds are 39-73 mph. The storm's impact on the Florida coast could include 3 inches of rain and storm surge.
