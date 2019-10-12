A new change to Greensboro City Council's public forums makes tempting topics taboo

GREENSBORO — Hostile. Aggressive. Loud. Disruptive.
In their passion, speakers and audiences can be these things at City Council meetings.
On the first Tuesday of every month, the council hosts an open forum for residents, who have five minutes to say anything that's on their minds.
In recent months, Mayor Nancy Vaughan has been more deliberate about enforcing decorum. Security officers have been asked to remove audience members who are repeatedly disruptive.
But many were surprised during the most recent forum on Oct. 2 when Vaughan outlined a new set of rules that would govern the forum — a move that seemed to target a core group of people who routinely speak before council.
Those rules, which she later revised, limit what can be discussed. For one, it prohibits speakers from criticizing specific city employees or discussing matters that are in litigation. Speakers also can't make comments that "seem to be intended to incite unlawful behavior within this room or outside of this room."
The mayor said she would rule such statements "out of order" and speakers would be interrupted before they could go further.
When Vaughan first announced the restrictions, audience members were in disbelief. That feeling has only grown.
Many people, from fellow council members to residents, say the mayor's restrictions are an affront to democracy and violate the reason why the session was created.
Retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts, one of the city's most vocal critics, sees it as an assault on free speech.
"The banning of free speech as is being attempted by the mayor,” he said, “is tyranny.”
•••
Giving residents the chance to address their elected officials is a staple of hundreds of local government meetings held each month across the state. State law requires councils, commissioners and aldermen to provide the opportunity.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners allows 30 minutes for the public to speak at every meeting.
The City Council used to devote a small portion of their meetings for public comment. But members began to feel that residents could benefit from more time.
So several months ago, they created a meeting whose sole purpose was to be a public forum.
In the beginning, the meetings bordered on routine. Over time, though, city officials found themselves under constant attack and Vaughan felt that something needed to be done.
That's what led her to come up with the restrictions. The mayor didn't tell other council members about the new guidelines until she unveiled them at the Oct. 2 meeting.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm understands the rationale, just not the approach.
"I think the intention was good," Thurm said. "Execution, maybe not as good."
Some speakers that night awkwardly attempted to make the adjustment, but their frustration was clear.
When City Council convenes for the next public forum on Nov. 4, it's unclear if the restrictions will lead to Vaughan's intended effect of having a wider discussion of big issues.
Or lead to further acrimony.
In any case, the atmosphere during these public forums has become increasingly charged — "I frequently hear from people that they are not comfortable," Thurm said — to the point that all it takes is a spark to ignite the audience.
"I have noticed that we’ve had one speaker in particular whose language has gotten more inflammatory about taking to the street and bearing arms," Vaughan recalled. "That just isn’t appropriate given today’s society. You never know what somebody’s frame of mind is and whether it’s a call to action or somebody just being a blowhard.
"We are just going to have to err on the side of caution."
•••
Most public-comment meetings draw a core group of a dozen or so speakers who tend to coordinate their discussions around police conduct, the city's treatment of the homeless and specific gripes with the council.
But few meetings in the past year have been as raucous as the one on Dec. 4, 2018. That's when videos were released of a recent incident in which Marcus Deon Smith, a well-known homeless man, died while bound by police.
Nearly 50 people signed up to make remarks that night.
The energy of anger and hostility inside council chambers was electric and intimidating as speakers expressed a gamut of emotions, from sorrow to shouting, that echoed throughout the hall.
"This city will lose more people to the hands of your paid killers," one man said.
Hester Petty, who regularly speaks at the open meetings, added: "There are some bad cops in Greensboro who need to be fired."
Remarks by those and others that night were often followed by thunderous applause and whoops from audience members during some of the more pointed criticisms of police or council members.
At one point, Pitts stepped up to the microphone and demanded all nine council members resign if they won't take action to punish police.
Since then, Vaughan has warned she won't tolerate loud or disruptive interjections from the audience. A few people have been ejected, but the rules have kept some order.
The rhetoric at the podium has remained heated, however, especially from those who regularly ask the city to fire and punish Police Chief Wayne Scott and the officers involved in the Smith incident.
Vaughan said "the chief can take care of himself," but often officers and other city officials are attacked by speakers and aren’t there to defend themselves.
For that reason, Vaughan said, speakers should take their grievances to the city's Human Resources department or the Police Community Review Board to get specific help. Airing such complaints in public isn't fair to the people involved, she explained.
"The idea of the town hall meeting is to look at overarching issues," Vaughan said. "But if we have speakers that are talking about individual personalities and attacking individuals meeting after meeting, maybe there’s a different route they should take."
•••
At the Sept. 2 meeting, the month before the mayor announced the new rules, comments from residents followed the usual routine.
Several people talked about problems they're having with the city's bus service. A couple of speakers aired grievances over a zoning case. Two more promoted community events.
Then resident Zared Jones took the podium. Jones is involved in a 3-year-old case of alleged police misconduct that has gained notoriety through a YouTube video a witness posted.
Brian Watkins, who speaks at nearly every meeting, spoke at length about the incident, pointing and gesticulating as he made his remarks. He argued that one officer involved needs to be punished and Jones should be compensated.
Under the new restrictions, which prohibit discussions of litigation involving the city, Watkins will have to find something else to complain about if he attends the Nov. 4 meeting.
The same can be said for Marcus Hyde, a community organizer who often speaks about the Smith case and is consistently critical of city positions.
"Obviously, I’m not in support of these new rules and I think they're in blatant violation of the First Amendment," he said.
He added that the city "seems to show blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of democracy. If the people don't have the right to petition their government for redress of grievances in a public forum, I think it’s particularly troublesome for the council to suggest there are proper channels for the public to address their grievances."
Pitts is more blunt.
"It’s just simply preposterous to say you cannot complain about, for instance, the police chief by name or a police officer,” he said.
•••
Those who show up for the next open forum on Nov. 4 will need to pay attention as Vaughan will likely go over what the new restrictions entail. Depending on what a speaker has to say, those limitations may not matter. For the forum's frequent contributors, however, it won't sit well.
"They can say what they want to say," contended Frayda S. Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government.
Beyond that, she added, "even if it’s not something accurate, there’s nothing in the law that allows the city to say you can’t talk about something that happens to be being litigated."
Mike Tadych, a First Amendment expert and lawyer for the N.C. Press Association, said in an email that Vaughan's new rules wouldn't stand up under a legal challenge.
"The filtering process proposed by the mayor for public-comment sessions under the auspices of procedure are unconstitutional, content-based restrictions on speech," he wrote.
But City Attorney Chuck Watts said his analysis — and support — of the mayor's position is based on a deeper exploration of the law.
Watts explained that the mayor's rules deal specifically with topics that involve private matters and there are other ways residents can lodge complaints. That's why he believes such avenues as the police review commission, even the courts, are more appropriate.
"These are televised meetings where people have been coming in and ... making negative comments about employees, police and others," Watts said. "It’s a little unfair. The premise of the First Amendment is you can have a marketplace of ideas. In the back-and-forth of discussion, all sides would be represented."
Watts — who said the rules could evolve over time — said state law does not stipulate that all kinds of speech should be allowed at public meetings.
"There is a statute that actually requires City Councils to provide public comments," he said. "There is no guidance by the state legislature as to what speech can be restricted by the governmental body when they have public-comment sessions."
•••
Justin Outling has been the council's most outspoken proponent of decorum.
During one particularly contentious meeting earlier this year, he left the dais and watched the remainder of the meeting in a back office. He said leaving was his only way to make clear his disapproval.
But he doesn't support rules governing speech.
At any time, he explained, the mayor can remind council members that they can't discuss litigation or personnel matters.
The same rules shouldn't apply to the public, he said.
"It’s a public forum," he said. "If you don’t have an independent platform to share your views more broadly this is your opportunity.
"I think that they should be allowed to say their piece."
For Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, it's a "free-speech issue."
"This is the whole purpose of a town hall — to let residents express thoughts or concerns or whatever else," she said. "I think through criticism, that’s how you’re made aware and able to make processes better.
"Our objective is to listen to what the community has to say, whether those are things we agree on or not, whether those are topics we think are important or not."
