RALEIGH— Leap Day became a lucky day for someone who bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at a Guilford County convenience store and won the $1.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown. The $1 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598, according to the release. The winning numbers are: 11 – 17 – 18 – 34 – 39.
Cash 5 players whose ticket came from the store should check their tickets. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
Since the jackpot was won Saturday, the Sunday night jackpot will be $100,000, according to the release.
