Winston-Salem police found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. when officers received a report of a fight involving weapons at 910 N. Cleveland Ave., police said. Officers who arrived on the scene then found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Emergency medical technicians pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators have identified the victim, but they haven't released the man's name. Police haven't notified the man's relatives of his death.
Investigators also have learned that four men ranging in age from 20 to 30 were involved in the fight, police said. Following an argument involving the men in the parking lot, gunfire was heard.
The men then left the scene in a white four-door passenger vehicle, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The man's death is the city's 24th homicide this year, as compared to 21 homicides for the same period in 2018, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
