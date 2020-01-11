Here's a look at the matchups for the March 3 primary in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
This lists only contested races for the primary election, other than the presidential primaries. In races with candidates from only one party, the winner advances to the general election and will likely claim the seat. However, unaffiliated candidates can still petition to be on the general election ballot, so some races still may not be determined by the primary.
Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "C" is Constitution, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent.
Absentee voting by mail kicks off Monday. Requests for absentee ballots can be made starting then and must be made by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
In-person early voting runs Feb. 13-29.
Feb. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 primary.
At this point, voter ID is not required to cast a ballot in the primary. The state elections board notes on its website that a Dec. 31 order from a federal District Court blocked the state's photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the court. That means voters requesting an absentee ballot do not need to provide a copy of a photo ID when they return that ballot.
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Cal Cunningham, Raleigh
Trevor M. Fuller, Charlotte
Atul Goel, Raleigh
Erica D. Smith, Gaston
Steve Swenson, Bunnlevel
Republicans
Larry Holmquist, Greensboro
Sharon Y. Hudson, Huntersville
Thom Tillis, Raleigh (i)
Paul Wright, Mt. Olive
NOVEMBER: Winners face Shannon W. Bray (L), Apex and Kevin E. Hayes (C), Faison.
U.S. House
District 6 (Includes Guilford)
Democrats
Bruce Davis, High Point
Rhonda Foxx, Greensboro
Ed Hanes Jr., Winston-Salem
Kathy Manning, Greensboro
Derwin L. Montgomery, Winston-Salem
Republicans
Lee Haywood, Summerfield
Laura Pichardo, Pelham
NOVEMBER: Winners from each party primary face off.
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
Republicans
David L. Johnson, Statesville
Patrick McHenry, Denver (i)
Ralf Walters, Winston-Salem
NOVEMBER: Winner faces Democrat David Parker of Mooresville.
N.C. Council of State
Governor
Democrats
Roy Cooper, Raleigh (i)
Ernest T. Reeves, Greenville
Republicans
Dan Forest, Charlotte
Holly Grange, Raleigh
NOVEMBER: Winners face Al Pisano (C), Charlotte and Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte.
Lieutenant governor
Democrats
Chaz Beasley, Charlotte
Yvonne Lewis Holley, Raleigh
Ron Newton, Durham
Allen Thomas, Raeford
Bill Toole, Charlotte
Terry Van Duyn, Raleigh
Republicans
Buddy Bengel, New Bern
Deborah Cochran, Mount Airy
Renee Ellmers, Dunn
Greg Gebhardt, Holly Springs
Mark Johnson, Raleigh
John L. Ritter, West End
Mark Robinson, Greensboro
Scott Stone, Charlotte
Andy Wells, Hickory
NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.
Attorney general
Republicans
Sam Hayes, Raleigh
Christine Mumma, Raleigh
Jim O’Neill, Winston-Salem
NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Josh Stein (D), Raleigh
State auditor
Republicans
Tim Hoegemeyer, Fuquay-Varina
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street, Supply
Democrats
Luis A. Toledo, Raleigh
Beth A. Wood, Raleigh (i)
NOVEMBER: Winners from each party primary face off.
Commissioner of agriculture
Democrats
Walter Smith, Yadkinville
Jenna Wadsworth, Raleigh
Donovan Alexander Watson, Durham
NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit.
Commissioner of insurance
Republicans
Mike Causey, Raleigh (i)
Ronald Pierce, Charlotte
NOVEMBER: Winner faces Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh
Commissioner of labor
Republicans
Josh Dobson, Nebo
Pearl Burris Floyd, Dallas
Chuck Stanley, Clarendon
NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winner faces Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh.
Secretary of state
Republicans
Chad Brown, Stanley
Michael LaPaglia, Raleigh
E.C. Sykes, Raleigh
NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh.
Superintendent of public instruction
Democrats
James Barrett, Chapel Hill
Constance (Lav) Johnson, Charlotte
Michael Maher, Raleigh
Jen Mangrum, Greensboro
Keith A. Sutton, Raleigh
Republicans
Craig Horn, Matthews
Catherine Truitt, Raleigh
NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.
State treasurer
Democrats
Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte
Ronnie Chatterji, Raleigh
Matt Leatherman, Raleigh
NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Dale R. Folwell (R), Winston-Salem.
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 59
Republicans
Allen Chappell, Liberty
Jon Hardister, Whitsett (i)
NOVEMBER: Winner faces Nicole Quick (D), Greensboro.
District 60
Republicans
Ryan A. Blankenship, High Point
Frank Ragsdale, Greensboro
NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Cecil Brockman (D), High Point.
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 5
Republicans
Cyndy Hayworth, Greensboro
Troy Lawson, Greensboro
Democrats
Carly Cooke, Greensboro
Macon Sullivan, Greensboro
NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.
District 6
Republicans
Jim Davis, High Point
Jason Ewing, High Point
NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winner faces James Upchurch (D), Colfax.
District 8
Democrats
Skip Alston, Greensboro (i)
Fahiym Hanna, Greensboro
Board of Education
District 1
Democrats
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Greensboro (i)
Jeff Golden, High Point
Ron Tuck, Greensboro
District 7
Democrats
Byron Gladden, Greensboro (i)
Bettye Taylor Jenkins, Greensboro
Jayvon Johnson, Greensboro
District Court (District 18)
Seat 4
Democrats
Tomakio Gause, Jamestown
Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton, Greensboro
NOTE: No incumbent
Seat 7
Democrats
Angela C. Foster, Greensboro (i)
Michele Lee, Jamestown
Seat 12
Democrats
Gavin Reardon, Greensboro
Kelvin Smith, Greensboro
NOTE: No incumbent
Seat 13
Democrats
Moshera Mills, Greensboro
Brian Tomlin, Greensboro (i)
Rockingham County
Commissioners (3 seats)
Republicans
Kevin Berger, Reidsville (i)
Jimmy Joyce, Madison
Reece Pyrtle, Stoneville (i)
Mark Richardson, Stokesdale (i)
NOVEMBER: Top three will move on to compete against Democrats Ann Brady of Reidsville and Jeff Johnson of Stokesdale.
Board of Education
District 1
Republicans
Vicky W. Alston, Reidsville
William E. (Bill) James, Reidsville
Lorie Booth McKinney, Reidsville
NOTE: No incumbent
District 3
Republicans
Jim Fink, Eden
Vickie T. McKinney, Eden
NOVEMBER: Winner moves on to face R. Michael Jordan (L), Eden
