Early voting

Voters cast ballots during early voting in October 2016 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record////

Here's a look at the matchups for the March 3 primary in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

This lists only contested races for the primary election, other than the presidential primaries. In races with candidates from only one party, the winner advances to the general election and will likely claim the seat. However, unaffiliated candidates can still petition to be on the general election ballot, so some races still may not be determined by the primary.

Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "C" is Constitution, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. 

Absentee voting by mail kicks off Monday. Requests for absentee ballots can be made starting then and must be made by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

In-person early voting runs Feb. 13-29.

Feb. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the March 3 primary.

At this point, voter ID is not required to cast a ballot in the primary. The state elections board notes on its website that a Dec. 31 order from a federal District Court blocked the state's photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the court. That means voters requesting an absentee ballot do not need to provide a copy of a photo ID when they return that ballot. 

U.S. Senate

Democrats

Cal Cunningham, Raleigh

Trevor M. Fuller, Charlotte

Atul Goel, Raleigh

Erica D. Smith, Gaston

Steve Swenson, Bunnlevel

Republicans

Larry Holmquist, Greensboro

Sharon Y. Hudson, Huntersville

Thom Tillis, Raleigh (i)

Paul Wright, Mt. Olive

NOVEMBER: Winners face Shannon W. Bray (L), Apex and Kevin E. Hayes (C), Faison.

U.S. House

District 6 (Includes Guilford)

Democrats

Bruce Davis, High Point

Rhonda Foxx, Greensboro

Ed Hanes Jr., Winston-Salem

Kathy Manning, Greensboro

Derwin L. Montgomery, Winston-Salem

Republicans

Lee Haywood, Summerfield

Laura Pichardo, Pelham

NOVEMBER: Winners from each party primary face off.

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

Republicans

David L. Johnson, Statesville

Patrick McHenry, Denver (i)

Ralf Walters, Winston-Salem

NOVEMBER: Winner faces Democrat David Parker of Mooresville.

N.C. Council of State

Governor 

Democrats

Roy Cooper, Raleigh (i)

Ernest T. Reeves, Greenville

Republicans

Dan Forest, Charlotte

Holly Grange, Raleigh

NOVEMBER: Winners face Al Pisano (C), Charlotte and Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte.

Lieutenant governor 

Democrats

Chaz Beasley, Charlotte

Yvonne Lewis Holley, Raleigh

Ron Newton, Durham

Allen Thomas, Raeford

Bill Toole, Charlotte

Terry Van Duyn, Raleigh

Republicans

Buddy Bengel, New Bern

Deborah Cochran, Mount Airy

Renee Ellmers, Dunn

Greg Gebhardt, Holly Springs

Mark Johnson, Raleigh

John L. Ritter, West End

Mark Robinson, Greensboro

Scott Stone, Charlotte

Andy Wells, Hickory

NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.

Attorney general 

Republicans

Sam Hayes, Raleigh

Christine Mumma, Raleigh

Jim O’Neill, Winston-Salem

NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Josh Stein (D), Raleigh

State auditor

Republicans

Tim Hoegemeyer, Fuquay-Varina

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street, Supply

Democrats

Luis A. Toledo, Raleigh

Beth A. Wood, Raleigh (i)

NOVEMBER: Winners from each party primary face off.

Commissioner of agriculture 

Democrats

Walter Smith, Yadkinville

Jenna Wadsworth, Raleigh

Donovan Alexander Watson, Durham

NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit.

Commissioner of insurance 

Republicans

Mike Causey, Raleigh (i)

Ronald Pierce, Charlotte 

NOVEMBER: Winner faces Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh

Commissioner of labor 

Republicans

Josh Dobson, Nebo

Pearl Burris Floyd, Dallas

Chuck Stanley, Clarendon

NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winner faces Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh.

Secretary of state 

Republicans

Chad Brown, Stanley

Michael LaPaglia, Raleigh

E.C. Sykes, Raleigh

NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh.

Superintendent of public instruction 

Democrats

James Barrett, Chapel Hill

Constance (Lav) Johnson, Charlotte

Michael Maher, Raleigh

Jen Mangrum, Greensboro

Keith A. Sutton, Raleigh

Republicans

Craig Horn, Matthews

Catherine Truitt, Raleigh 

NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.

State treasurer

Democrats

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte

Ronnie Chatterji, Raleigh

Matt Leatherman, Raleigh

NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Dale R. Folwell (R), Winston-Salem.

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 59

Republicans

Allen Chappell, Liberty

Jon Hardister, Whitsett (i)

NOVEMBER: Winner faces Nicole Quick (D), Greensboro.

District 60

Republicans

Ryan A. Blankenship, High Point

Frank Ragsdale, Greensboro

NOVEMBER: Winner faces incumbent Cecil Brockman (D), High Point.

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 5 

Republicans

Cyndy Hayworth, Greensboro

Troy Lawson, Greensboro

Democrats

Carly Cooke, Greensboro

Macon Sullivan, Greensboro

NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winners from each party primary face off.

District 6 

Republicans

Jim Davis, High Point

Jason Ewing, High Point

NOVEMBER: No incumbent. Winner faces James Upchurch (D), Colfax.

District 8 

Democrats

Skip Alston, Greensboro (i)

Fahiym Hanna, Greensboro

Board of Education

District 1 

Democrats

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, Greensboro (i)

Jeff Golden, High Point

Ron Tuck, Greensboro

District 7 

Democrats

Byron Gladden, Greensboro (i)

Bettye Taylor Jenkins, Greensboro

Jayvon Johnson, Greensboro

District Court (District 18) 

Seat 4 

Democrats

Tomakio Gause, Jamestown

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton, Greensboro

NOTE: No incumbent

Seat 7 

Democrats

Angela C. Foster, Greensboro (i)

Michele Lee, Jamestown 

Seat 12 

Democrats

Gavin Reardon, Greensboro

Kelvin Smith, Greensboro

NOTE: No incumbent

Seat 13

Democrats

Moshera Mills, Greensboro

Brian Tomlin, Greensboro (i)

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats) 

Republicans

Kevin Berger, Reidsville (i)

Jimmy Joyce, Madison

Reece Pyrtle, Stoneville (i)

Mark Richardson, Stokesdale (i)

NOVEMBER: Top three will move on to compete against Democrats Ann Brady of Reidsville and Jeff Johnson of Stokesdale.

Board of Education

District 1 

Republicans

Vicky W. Alston, Reidsville

William E. (Bill) James, Reidsville

Lorie Booth McKinney, Reidsville

NOTE: No incumbent

District 3 

Republicans

Jim Fink, Eden

Vickie T. McKinney, Eden

NOVEMBER: Winner moves on to face R. Michael Jordan (L), Eden

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments