GREENSBORO — As a steel beam was welded into place at Guilford County's new behavioral health crisis center, other work was going on in less obvious ways.
The 60,000-square-foot building, which will be managed through an agreement between Guilford County, Cone Health and Sandhills Center, a Greensboro-based mental-health agency, will be finished by the end of the year. It will take a few more months after that before the first patient can be admitted.
The $28 million center is unusual — there's only a handful like it nationwide — because of its holistic approach.
Traditionally, behavioral facilities have focused on mental-health issues. So patients often are sent to a hospital to be screened for other medical problems. Patients can spend up to three days at the ER before their mental-health or substance-abuse needs are even addressed.
Physicians at the new center will be able to treat patients for physical problems — such as high blood pressure or diabetes — in addition to issues related to mental health or substance abuse.
With just under a year left on the schedule, doctors at Cone Health are applying for certifications, organizing their staff needs and attending to hundreds of other details.
"To have all the pieces come together as they have to this point is truly remarkable," said Jeff Phillips, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Just over a week ago, county officials gathered — socially distanced, of course — for the "topping out" ceremony at one of two buildings that are going up at 931 Third St. "Topping out" is a customary ceremony when a building's final steel beam is installed.
The coronavirus pandemic has not delayed the 2021 goal of opening the facility, which will have two 16-bed crisis centers — one for adults and one for children and adolescents.
Guilford County is partnering with the state to pay for the $20 million adult center.
Sandhills Center, which coordinates mental-health and substance-abuse services in Guilford, Randolph and seven other counties, is paying for the $8 million child/adolescent crisis center.
"It's going to be a life-changer for a lot of families," said Commissioner Kay Cashion, a staunch advocate for mental-health care.
That's because the center will be equipped to treat other issues that may be related to a patient's mental health. For instance, if a patient is experiencing high blood pressure, that, too, could be addressed on the spot by medical doctors without having to send them somewhere else.
"This is something which is very new in the state because most places aren't doing it," said Dr. Archana Kumar, the chief of psychiatry at Cone Health. "That is, treating the whole person. We're not separating the mind and the body. You've got to treat the patient as a whole."
Cone does provide psychiatric care in its emergency rooms, Kumar said, but it comes only when needed and requested by staffers — which adds another layer to a process that could be streamlined.
Whether patients are brought to the new center by family, law enforcement or just walk in off the street, Kumar said the staff will be geared toward treating them without a sense of stigma that might appear in a conventional emergency-room setting.
The crisis center's leaders are working to get state certifications and licenses in addition to finding nurses, physicians and counselors who are properly credentialed.
The facility will also be creating a network of local agencies that can provide substance-abuse treatment, extended rehabilitation services and a variety of other things that psychiatric patients may need over time, so they can be "managed without falling through the cracks," Kumar said.
Cashion said she's glad the planning and construction for the center began before the COVID-19 pandemic because it might have been interrupted. But in such fraught times, she wishes the facility was open.
"Because of this virus there are a lot of people who will be having issues," Cashion said. "I wish we had it in place right now."
