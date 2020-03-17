GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Department of Public Health has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus in Guilford County.

The person who tested positive traveled to Orlando before showing symptoms of the virus, according to officials.

After the patient started showing symptoms, he or she immediately went into self-isolation upon recommendation from a primary care physician, according to a news release.

The patient is doing well, health officials said.

“Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing," said Iulia Vann, Guilford County's interim public health director. "The county is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise."

The state on Tuesday said there are now 40 cases of the virus, including two previously announced in neighboring Forsyth County. However, Guilford's case was not yet listed in the state count, which is updated once a day.

The county made public no additional details about its case.

Public officials are asking people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds at a time, avoid close contact with people who are sick and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.