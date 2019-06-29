GREENSBORO — Shain has trouble sleeping. Casey sends a text before he comes home. Hailey seems unaffected, but then she's 4. And Jessica doesn't want to hear someone knocking on the door.
The sound scares her.
It was on June 17 — a Monday — that a loud knock began Jessica Taylor's 10 minutes of terror. That was followed by the incessant ringing of her doorbell. Then screaming. Then the throwing of porch furniture and other things.
Outside, a large man was trying to get inside.
Inside, Taylor was trying to protect her two children from the danger outside.
The sights and sounds of that day remind Taylor of what did happen — and what could have.
When police arrived at 11:23 a.m., they found 35-year-old Aaron Andrews, hopping on all fours through the grass at the Maybank Drive residence, which is in the southwest part of the city.
When Andrews saw officers, he stumbled to Taylor's carport where he talked incoherently and had seizures lasting more than 20 minutes.
Paramedics tried to help, but couldn't. Twenty minutes after being put into an ambulance, he died.
Looking back, Taylor believes Andrews wanted help.
"He was so drugged that it was terrifying, but I don't think he had the mental capacity to actually get in the house," Taylor said. "But at that point, I thought he was going to get in."
Since then, nothing has quelled her fears.
"I've had nightmares even though he passed," Taylor admitted. "I've had terrible nightmares."
That's why her husband, Casey, texts her before coming home from work — so she knows it's him at the front door.
"I've had issues like that," she explained.
What led Andrews to the Taylor residence is an explanation he took to the grave.
A career criminal with a history of drug problems, he lived less than a mile away in a brick, one-story house he shared with three other men.
A roommate described him as cordial and kind, but often nervous. He said Andrews would hear things that others didn't.
The couple didn't learn about Andrews' death until that night from news reports. Later, they chose to tell their 11-year-old son, Shain.
"We did let him know he had passed because I felt like I was going to sleep better," Taylor said.
She didn't. Neither did Shain.
Four-year-old Hailey, however, has been taking it all in stride. She told her mom that she wasn't actually scared, but pretended to be so Shain could feel better. The only thing about the incident that scared Hailey is when she went to hide, she left her toy horse behind.
And if something like that happens again, Hailey says her dad can use her Wonder Woman sword and shield.
That's the world through a child's eyes, and Taylor can smile at that. But what's not funny, what keeps her up at night, is the same thing happening again.
"It took me four to five days to come outside with the kids by myself," she said.
The family moved into their Hillsdale Park neighborhood earlier this year, along with an 8-month old Shiba Inu dog, Arya Stark, who is much less feisty than her namesake on "Game of Thrones."
Taylor said she never heard Arya bark much before Andrews walked onto their porch. Arya could be heard defending her house throughout Taylor's 911 call obtained by the News & Record.
The day began normally for the Taylors, except that Hailey chose to watch TV rather than play outside.
About 15 minutes later, Andrews was banging on the front door.
"I was like, 'Thank God I wasn't outside with the kids because I almost always am," Taylor recalled.
Taylor went to the front door and saw Andrews in a white t-shirt and black shorts standing in her yard.
"When I opened it, he came stumbling toward me," Taylor said. "He mumbled a few things, but never really stopped."
She thought Andrews would rush into the house and attack her children.
Taylor closed and locked the door right as Andrews grabbed the doorknob. Fearful he would go behind the house, she went to the back door and called Arya inside. Then she locked that door, too.
After that, Taylor dialed 911.
"There's a man on my front porch," Taylor said in the call. "He looks delirious — maybe on drugs — I'm not sure."
Things began to escalate.
"Oh, my God. He's banging on my door," she said to a dispatcher. "He's trying to break into my house."
For roughly 10 minutes, Taylor waited for police to arrive while Andrews would go from sitting and taking a breath on her porch to getting up, yelling, banging and throwing things against the door.
She sent Shain and Hailey to her bedroom and told them to lock the door. Shain hid under a cover while Hailey jumped on the bed.
"I could hear her playing and laughing while I was on the phone," Taylor said.
While the children hid, Taylor stood behind her fireplace and peered through the frosted glass of her front door to watch Andrews.
"He's going to break a window. He's going to break glass and he's going to get in," Taylor remembered thinking. "He's going to hurt me and the kids."
Taylor said she knew the difference in their sizes — Andrews was roughly 200 pounds — would make it impossible for her to defend herself if he got inside.
She watched as Andrews picked up a chair and feared he would throw it at a window.
"I held it together because in my mind he was going to get in," Taylor said.
Taylor's voice is calm throughout her 911 call. She said she didn't cry until she called her husband, who was working in Morehead City, to tell him what happened.
"Then I was sobbing hysterically," Taylor said.