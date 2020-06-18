GREENSBORO — On Thursday morning, Jonathan Vargas got an unexpected surprise. In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — more commonly known as DACA — for about 700,000 young immigrants who came to this country as children.
“I was expecting the worse,” said Vargas, who along with his brother, Guillermo Vargas, lives in Greensboro and, like his brother, works as a nurse in the ICU unit at a Winston-Salem hospital. They are on the front line of the novel coronavirus battle, working with patients who have COVID-19.
Like many other DACA recipients, Jonathan and Guillermo Vargas have lived in limbo ever since President Donald Trump sought to end the program in 2017.
Guillermo Vargas said it is already stressful dealing with a national and global pandemic. The brothers said they felt they couldn’t make plans.
“It’s just not the smart thing to buy a house or do anything to set roots in if you don’t know where your future is,” Guillermo Vargas said.
Their parents brought them to North Carolina from Mexico in 2002. Guillermo was 14, Jonathan Vargas 12.
“This is a great victory, obviously,” Jonathan Vargas, whose wife is also a nurse, said of the high court’s ruling. “We celebrate it ... (but) the goal is to stay here permanently because this is our home. This is our country.”
Moises Serrano, an immigrant rights activist who lives in Yadkinville, is also a DACA recipient.
“It was a huge sense of relief,” Serrano said of the decision. “It’s crucial for Americans to understand that immigrants have been terrorized by Donald Trump for the past four years. His agenda was to caricature and scapegoat the immigrant community to unify his base.”
Serrano said that ever since Trump was elected president in 2016 he knew he would rescind the DACA program that would result in a legal battle that would end up before the Supreme Court.
And over the past four years, Serrano said, he and other DACA recipients have been looking over their shoulders, wondering if they were going to lose their jobs and be deported. When Trump ended the program in 2017, Serrano was in college. He said he had to decide whether he should quit school and get a job.
But he did graduate in 2018 and got a much better position than he would have if he had dropped out.
More needs to happen, Serrano said.
“The immigrant community needs an accessible pathway for citizenship and a pathway that includes the 11 million undocumented immigrants in our country,” he said.
Guillermo and Jonathan Vargas said they love their jobs as nurses but want to have the opportunity to go further in the medical field. They are now pursuing bachelor’s degrees in nursing. And they have ambitions to enter graduate school so they can become certified registered nurse anesthetists.
That requires a pathway to citizenship so they don’t have to pay out-of-state tuition, they said.
And they don’t want to leave their parents behind.
“They were the ones who had a dream for a better future,” Guillermo said.
