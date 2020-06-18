WINSTON-SALEM — On Thursday morning, Jonathan Vargas got an unexpected surprise. In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — more commonly known as DACA — for about 700,000 young immigrants who came to this country as children.
"I was expecting the worse," said Vargas, who along with his brother, Guillermo Vargas, works as a nurse in the ICU unit for a Winston-Salem hospital. The brothers are on the front line working with patients who have COVID-19.
Like many other DACA recipients, Jonathan and Guillermo Vargas have lived in limbo ever since President Donald Trump sought to end the program in 2017.
Guillermo Vargas said it's already stressful dealing with a national and global pandemic. The brothers said they felt they couldn't make plans.
"It's just not the smart thing to buy a house or do anything to set roots in if you don't know where your future is," Guillermo Vargas said.
Their parents brought them to North Carolina from Mexico in 2002. Guillermo Vargas was 14 and Jonathan Vargas was 12.
"This is a great victory, obviously," said Jonathan Vargas, whose wife is also a nurse. "We celebrate it ...(but) the goal is to stay here permanently because this is our home. This is our country."
Moises Serrano, an immigrant-rights activist who lives in Yadkinville, is also a DACA recipient.
"It was a huge sense of relief," he said about the U.S. Supreme Court decision. "It's crucial for Americans to understand that immigrants have been terrorized by Donald Trump for the past four years. His agenda was to caricature and scapegoat the immigrant community to unify his base."
Ever since Trump's election in 2016, Serrano said he knew the president would rescind the DACA program, resulting in a legal battle that would end up at the Supreme Court.
And over the past four years, Serrano said he and other DACA recipients have been looking over their shoulders, wondering if they are going to lose their job and get deported. When Trump ended the program in 2017, Serrano was in college. He said he had to decide whether he should quit school and get a job.
But he did graduate in 2018 and got a much better position than he would have gotten if he had dropped out of college.
More needs to happen, he said.
"The immigrant community needs an accessible pathway for citizenship and a pathway that includes the 11 million undocumented immigrants in our country," Serrano said.
Guillermo and Jonathan Vargas said they love their jobs as nurses but they want to have the opportunity to go further in the medical field. They are now pursuing bachelor's degrees in nursing. And they have ambitions to enter graduate school so they can become certified registered nurse anesthetists.
That requires a pathway to citizenship so they don't have to pay out-of-state tuition, they said.
And they don't want to leave their parents behind.
"They were the ones who had a dream for a better future," he said.
