RALEIGH — A proposed financial and governing overhaul for the N.C. Department of Transportation received unanimous state Senate approval this week even though it would lessen Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s control of the board.
The measure, which now goes to the House after more Senate floor debate on Friday, locates more than $600 million in spending cuts during the next fiscal year to deal with a cash shortage. The Board of Transportation also would undergo a significant change by allowing legislative leaders to choose some positions on the panel. Currently, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper picks all 19 members.
Transportation dollars were already tight due to NCDOT overspending, which a recent state audit calculated last year to be $740 million. Then came dwindling gas and vehicle sales-tax revenues due to the COVID-19 economic downturn, drying up construction and requiring department-wide furloughs this spring.
The bill’s authors located more transportation funds through retooled debt options. But the legislation also directs one-time cuts next year, with public transportation taking a big hit at over $76 million.
“This is a very grim, dire situation we’re in financially right now,” said state Sen. Mike Woodard, a Durham County Democrat who worked with Republicans on the measure. “So we had to make some very, very hard cuts.”
The audit recommended more oversight of NCDOT spending, which the legislation provides by creating a new position within Cooper’s state budget office to scrutinize the agency. But the legislation goes further by letting the House speaker and Senate leader pick six members on a new, 20-member Board of Transportation.
Republican leaders said these alterations were needed to increase the panel’s role, which GOP lawmakers said had become essentially ceremonial in recent years.
The Board of Transportation needed to be more financially “responsible,” said state Sen. Tom McInnis, a Republican from Richmond County.
Earlier this week, Cooper wrote legislative budget writers warning them against creating “another balance of power feud” by pairing NCDOT funding for next year with a “power grab on the Board of Transportation.”
An amendment approved Friday attempted to ease the governor’s concerns, particularly by ending a requirement that restricted the number of appointments Cooper could make from his Democratic Party. The governor also would get to appoint the board chairman. The board currently picks its own.
“This is truly a compromise bill,” McInnis said Friday before it passed 41-0.
