A chimpanzee at the North Carolina Zoo is expecting a baby, the zoo announced Sunday on Facebook.
The mom-to-be is a 35-year-old chimpanzee named Amy. The Zoo’s troop consists of 15 chimpanzees, nine females — Amy, Gerre, Ebi, Gari, Genie, Gigi, Nori, Ruby and Tammy, and six males — Obi, Gus, Kendall, Jonathan, Lance and Sokoto. Obi was born to Gerre on March 18.
Amy was born at the North Carolina Zoo and has successfully reared a baby, the Zoo said, noting that there are always risks associated with pregnancy.
The gestation period for chimpanzees is 230 days. Chimps have an average life span of 35-40 years under human care, the Zoo said in a previous news release.
Chimps are one of the five types of great apes along with gorillas, orangutans, bonobos and humans. They are well-known for their intelligence, tool-use, complex social structures and communication through vocalizations, gestures and body posture, and facial expressions that convey emotions such as happiness, anger, depression and fear.
The North Carolina Zoo has been actively involved in wild chimpanzee conservation for more than 15 years in Uganda’s Kibale National Park, which boasts the largest chimpanzee population in East Africa.
Chimps are endangered in the wild because of habitat destruction of the forests of central Africa and populations have steadily declined over the years. Although numbers are difficult to estimate, the International Union for Conservation of Nature believes there are 172,000 — 299,000 left in the wild, according to the Zoo's news release.