GREENSBORO — Mount Zion Baptist Church is partnering with Out of The Garden Project and Chick-Fil-A for another food giveaway, according to a news release from the church.
The giveaway is from noon until all the food is gone on Tuesday,The team will giveaway 800 meals to anyone in need at the church at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.
All cars are encouraged to enter at main entrance of the church on Alamance Church Road and follow the direction of the officers. Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
Questions should be directed to Marcus Thomas at thomasm@mtzbc.com or (336) 373-4211.
