Updated 1:30 p.m. today
GREENSBORO — The Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Marion Delano Jones late Monday was canceled early today, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Jones was found safe, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
Posted 8:51 p.m. Monday
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Marion Delano Jones was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Monday. He was last seen in the 3200 block of Northline Avenue. He is white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing baseball cap, glasses, a tan plaid shirt and brown pants, according to the release.
Jones is believed to be driving a white, 2012 Nissan Murano bearing the North Carolina license plate No. ELL7062.
Jones suffers from dementia or other form of cognitive impairment, according to the release.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.