NC I voted sticker (copy)
Kenwyn Caranna/News & Record

A fourth person has filed for a seat on the Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Filing began June 8 and runs through noon on July 6. One seat on the five-member nonpartisan board is up for election on Nov. 3.

According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, one person filed on Tuesday:

• Antoinette Weaver, 3646 McConnell Road, Apt. 2E, Greensboro.

