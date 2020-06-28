A fourth person has filed for a seat on the Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Filing began June 8 and runs through noon on July 6. One seat on the five-member nonpartisan board is up for election on Nov. 3.
According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, one person filed on Tuesday:
• Antoinette Weaver, 3646 McConnell Road, Apt. 2E, Greensboro.
