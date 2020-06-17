nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Three people have filed so far for a seat on the Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Filing began June 8 and runs through noon on July 6. One seat on the five-member nonpartisan board is up for election on Nov. 3.

Here's who has filed as of noon on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Board of Elections. An (i) indicates incumbent:

  • Dave Crawford, 5603 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro
  • Karen Coble Albright, P.O. Box 66, Pleasant Garden
  • Ray Briggs, P.O. Box 6341, High Point (i)

