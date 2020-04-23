THOMASVILLE — Police have charged two people, including a teenage boy, in the fatal shooting of a man at a birthday party. The unnamed boy has been charged with murder.
Bradley Stephens, 29, of High Point, was shot to death inside a home after a fight on Saturday. The shooting happened just before midnight in the 600 block of Middle Avenue. Officers said they found a large group of people at the home.
On Tuesday, Thomasville Police detectives arrested De'Bryan Kentre Brown, 25, of Greensboro. Winston-Salem police officers helped with the arrest. Brown was taken into custody in the parking lot of Mountain Fried Chicken restaurant on University Parkway.
Brown was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and he is in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a boy who was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting on Thursday, according to a news release. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with murder and placed in a juvenile detention center.
"Thomasville detectives have been working around the clock since Saturday night trying to bring this case to a resolution," Capt. Brad Saintsing of the Thomasville Police Department said in the news release. "We are fortunate to be surrounded by law enforcement agencies who continue to assist at a moment's notice."
Thomasville Police said the U.S. Marshals Service, High Point Police, Greensboro Police, Winston-Salem Police, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and state probation and parole officers helped in the investigation.
