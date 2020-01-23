ASHEVILLE — A grocery store worker who says she was fired after reporting sexual harassment at work has filed a federal lawsuit against the company.
The woman, 54, accused an assistant store manager at an Ingles grocery store of inappropriate touching and making crude comments while on the job, The Charlotte Observer reported. The lawsuit against the Asheville-based company was filed last Friday.
A supervisor reportedly told the woman it was "the good-old-boy mentality." The woman said she was fired after reporting the behavior to the store manager.
The woman was seeking $200,000 in damages claiming gender discrimination, retaliation and intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Requests for comment from a representative for the supermarket chain and counsel for the employee weren't immediately returned, the newspaper reported.
