BURLINGTON - No one was injured early Friday when a large storage barn at Alamance Lumber Company partially collapsed, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters and building inspectors were called to the site at 840 E. Webb Ave. during the night. Portions of the barn collapsed onto the sidewalk, forcing the closure of the sidewalk at Flanner Street.

The barn remains structurally unstable, according to a news release from the fire department. City officials have secured the area surrounding the structure and have had power utilities removed.

Officials are investigating what caused the collapse.

