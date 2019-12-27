BURLINGTON - No one was injured early Friday when a large storage barn at Alamance Lumber Company partially collapsed, according to the Burlington Fire Department.
Firefighters and building inspectors were called to the site at 840 E. Webb Ave. during the night. Portions of the barn collapsed onto the sidewalk, forcing the closure of the sidewalk at Flanner Street.
The barn remains structurally unstable, according to a news release from the fire department. City officials have secured the area surrounding the structure and have had power utilities removed.
Officials are investigating what caused the collapse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.