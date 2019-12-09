GREENSBORO — Brett Byerly, a non-profit executive who has been at the center of almost every major housing crisis or initiative in Greensboro in the past three years, has resigned from his position as executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition.
Byerly, who served in his post for five years, will "pursue new career opportunities," according to a Housing Coalition statement released late Friday. The agency said he would stay in place for a transition and that the group will mount an active search for a new director.
He became a crusader for improving substandard housing and was active in trying to find places to live for people who had been displaced through no fault of their own.
Most recently, Byerly had become an outspoken critic of local substance-abuse agencies who provided housing for clients that was often pest-ridden, overcrowded and badly maintained. When two of those agencies, Ready4Change and United Youth Care Services, began evicting scores of their clients earlier this year after they ran into regulatory problems with state officials, Byerly and his agency worked to assist the displaced residents with money for motels or other alternative housing.
He was especially busy in the spring of 2018, when two disasters forced people out of their homes and apartments.
In April of 2018 a tornado ravaged east Greensboro and Byerly's group mobilized to find temporary shelter for more than 100 people who were displaced when their homes and apartments were damaged in an instant on a Sunday afternoon.
A month later, he was drawn into another tragedy when five children died in a fire at a substandard apartment complex on Summit Avenue.
Throughout that summer he worked finding homes for the tornado victims and, in August, helping with rent assistance and finding apartments for 30 families who were displaced when 41 units at the Summit complex were condemned by city inspectors.
Over the past three months, Byerly and his agency have tried to help the city cope with a further crisis that he and other housing advocates admit has overwhelmed Greensboro's safety net for the homeless.
Scores of families, many of them with children, were evicted in September and October from apartments provided by United Youth Care Services, a Greensboro substance-abuse treatment agency. According to a 60-page report from state regulators, United Youth Care Services illegally provided housing to clients enrolled in treatment classes in exchange for Medicaid payments.
Byerly said at the time that his agency's financial resources have been overwhelmed and it would be nearly impossible to find the money to help those families find new housing.
