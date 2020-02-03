HIGH POINT — A High Point man was convicted Friday of killing a woman during a domestic dispute, according to a news release from High Point police.
A jury convicted of Alvin Nathanael Smith, 32, of first-degree murder in a killing that occurred on May 7, 2018, police said.
Smith shot 33-year-old Elizabeth Lauren Smith, of 1811 Blain St., at her residence, police said at the time of the shooting.
Officers had responded to the residence in reference to a domestic dispute in which Elizabeth Smith was trying to remove her property from the home. Officers found her outside the rear of the home with her two children, ages 9 and 3. As two officers approached the residence, Alvin Smith emerged from the rear of the residence, shot her several times and fled back inside the residence, according to police.
The two officers on scene were able to move the children to safety and move Elizabeth Smith so that aid could be provided. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where she later died from her injuries.
