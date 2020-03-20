GREENSBORO — Now you can ride the bus for free.
The Greensboro Transit Agency said in an announcement on its website Friday that "effective immediately, GTA and SCAT are operating fare-free. You may board your bus without paying a fare or using a pass."
SCAT is a paratransit bus service for disabled people that operates by reservation.
The no-fare policy comes amid changes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
GTA said earlier this week that it is still operating hourly service along normal routes. The agency normally runs its routes every half hour.
It is making a special effort to clean and sanitize buses more often throughout the day during the COVID-19 crisis.
GTA has already ended its Higher Education Area Transit service, or HEAT, because universities are closed.
SCAT offers another service called I-ride that is individualized and charged higher fares. Though that has changed, "there is a temporary limit of reservations no more than seven days in advance," GTA said. "Reservations are being taken by the backup call center for 15 days, so you may experience delays in making reservations."
