GREENSBORO — A city-appointed commission that oversees Greensboro police issues has scheduled a virtual town hall to talk about policing and law enforcement in the wake of demonstrations and destruction this past weekend. 

Called a "solution-based dialog," the meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 18 by the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission. People who want to attend the meeting will have to log into an internet platform by requesting an invitation at GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov, according to a city news release. 

The commission, which acts as a watchdog group, is appointed by the Greensboro City Council and advises the council on police and law enforcement issues and reviews complaints against the Greensboro Police Department from residents. 

In recent months the commission has collected statistics and prepared reports for City Council, including providing information on "consent-based search" procedures that might require police to obtain a person's signature before searching a vehicle. 

The commission reported in February that police in 2019 searched 800 cars or their drivers. Council members wondered whether officers are fully explaining a person's rights during a search, including the right to refuse.

Police procedures are under intense scrutiny in the wake of the death last week in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been fired and charged with second-degree and third-degree murder. Three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, also were fired and face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the incident.

Some Greensboro residents also have expressed outrage in recent months over local police procedures in the wake of the 2018 death of Marcus Smith, who died after police hogtied him face down on a street with his hands tied to his feet behind him. Smith's family filed a federal lawsuit against city and Guilford County officials in his death. 

Demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death in downtown Greensboro on Saturday turned destructive after people broke out windows and doors and looted and burned some businesses in the city. 

City Council had an unusually contentious discussion about racism, police and the demands of demonstrators at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Members informally agreed to hold community meetings, to listen to grievances and take action to change systems that may allow for racist behavior by police. 

"We have to be honest and lay it on the table, good, bad or indifferent," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said at the meeting. "Police have to listen and we have to listen. We can't ... talk about this and not be willing to address it."

