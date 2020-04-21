Skyline

Greensboro skyline from Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — An international conference of urban leaders scheduled to be held in Greensboro in May has been postponed until September, the group's organizers said Tuesday. 

The Vanguard conference has been moved to Sept. 14-17, the group said in a news release, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been scheduled to fall just after the North Carolina Folk Festival, scheduled for Sept. 11-13 in Greensboro. 

The Vanguard initiative was created by Next City, a journalism nonprofit whose mission is to "inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through reporting and events around the world."

This conference will include 44 attendees from around the world, the group said. 

Next City is organizing this conference in partnership with the Greensboro Host Committee and Action Greensboro, the event's official host. Action Greensboro is a group of six local charitable foundations that work collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce. 

