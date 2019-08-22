Greensboro Tractor Supply Company at 4104 S. Elm Eugene St. has launched its annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a month long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
As part of the celebration, Ruff Love Animal Rescue will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Store visitors will have the opportunity to meet and possibly adopt animals in need of a home.
Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in the store’s pet supplies drive. Tractor Supply is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Greensboro rescues and shelters.
For information, call 336-333-3033.