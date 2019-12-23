Skyline

Greensboro skyline from Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Next City organization, which uses journalism to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities, has chosen Greensboro to host the National Vanguard Conference in May, 2020. 

Action Greensboro, a community development agency, said in a news release that the Next City Vanguard conference is an experiential urban leadership gathering of rising urban leaders working to improve cities across sectors, including urban planning, community development, entrepreneurship, government, transportation, sustainability, design, art and media.

Action Greensboro will be the official host in cooperation with the City of Greensboro, Downtown Greensboro Inc. and The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, who will be serve as sponsors of the conference. Next City will also work closely with a Greensboro Host Committee consisting of members of the community.

“Action Greensboro is excited to host the 2020 Next City Vanguard Conference in our progressive, welcoming Southern city,” Said Cecelia Thompson, the executive director of Action Greensboro. “We cannot wait to show off what we’ve done to help our city and our diverse residents thrive and build strong connections with our peers from cities across the country."

