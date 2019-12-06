police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

GREENSBORO — A 25-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital early Friday and released, according to Greensboro police reports.

The man arrived at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Friday and said the shooting occurred at 3006 E. Market St., where police then went to investigate.

No information was immediately available about any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments