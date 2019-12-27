day police car.jpg

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar Tree store at gunpoint after 10 a.m. today and stole a customer's car to flee the scene, police said in a news release.

Witnesses said the man walked in the store at 2902 Randleman Road, confronted staff and robbed the business at gunpoint, police said. He stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then robbed a customer in the parking lot of their vehicle, a Silver 2014 Toyota Corolla, police said. Police said later in the day they have located the car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

