GREENSBORO — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has been re-elected as chairwoman of a statewide mayors group.
The N.C. Metropolitan Mayors Coalition met last week at the O.Henry Hotel and selected Vaughan for the post.
This is the second year Vaughan has chaired the group, a bipartisan group representing the mayors of the state's larger cities.
The city of Greensboro retains a professional lobbying firm to press its priorities in Raleigh. And the city works with the coalition to promote a broader agenda.
A city news release said Vaughan will lead the coalition in its work with the General Assembly and governor to promote policies that encourage economic development, transportation networks and promote public safety across the state.
“It is an honor to be chosen to lead Metro Mayors and host my friends and colleagues from our state’s cities," Vaughan said in the news release. "We learn so much from each other. We share strategies, ideas with each other and we work together to make our state and our cities the best places to live, work and play.”
The Mayors Coalition says on its website its top three legislative priorities are:
• Ensure the State of North Carolina and our local governments have the tools necessary to promote job creation.
• Ensure cities have the revenue and revenue-creation tools needed to provide the level of services and quality of life that residents desire.
• Ensure cities have the statutory authority to develop communities in ways that will attract the talented workforce that brings high quality jobs.
