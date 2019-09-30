JANUARY 8, 1928 - SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 Sunshine Underwood Hudson, 91 of Re idsville claimed God's promise of a perfect heaven on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born to Cicero and Mollie Underwood on January 8, 1928. She was one of 15 children and humorously claimed to be the "favorite" of them all. Her siblings were Jesse, Joe, Claude, Cicero, Sam, Ruby (McGuire), Mary Lily, Mollie (Edwards), Frank, George, Oscar, Elizabeth "Lib" (Woods), James "Cub," and Billy. Her parents aptly named her Sunshine, as there was no other name more fitting. She loved her brothers and sisters fiercely and they all held a very close relationship throughout their lives. Sunshine graduated from Ruffin High School and was known far and wide for being the best basketball player the county had ever seen. She continued to love the sport her entire life and cherished her memories of playing alongside her sister "Lib." Long into their older years you could hear them banter back and forth about who was the fastest on the court, who could make the best "long shots" and who had the prettiest legs. We are sure that Lib was waiting right outside the gates of heaven, with a brand-new basketball to challenge Mom in a game of 1-on-1. Sunshine married Thomas Claxton Hudson of Summerfield at the age of 18. They met while working at the American Tobacco Company in Reidsville, where they both retired. Their marriage lasted 53 years when they were separated by his death. Out of their union, there were 4 children who completed their family. Thomas Michael (Karen), Kenneth Ray (Molly), Morris, and Star-Michelle Smith (Todd). She would always laugh at the fact that Star-Michelle was somewhat of an "accident," her last child was 14 years old and she thought that her family was complete when she discovered that she was "unexpectedly expecting." She often joked and said, "Tommy thought I was on the pill, and I thought he was over the hill." That type of wit carried her throughout her entire life. She was the proud Grammy/Nonnie to Autumn, Tech, Sally, Lindsey (deceased), Jordon, Will, Jameson and Grayson and several great-grand children Sunshine loved words and co-authored her first published book, with the partnership of her niece Janice Wangard, at the age of 88. It was entitled "Tuff Enuff." It was subtitled "how we lived, loved and lost..and came out laughing." It details growing up during the great depression, life in rural Rockingham County and how to live life with a spirit of gratitude and a healthy dose of humor. Words were her friend and she often relied on them to draft the most beautiful, encouraging poems to share with friends who were sick or "blue." Many times, her poems were lively and funny and worthy of a book deal in their own right. We have heard many times that Sunshine was a "giver in a world full of takers." She was giving with her delicious pound cakes, handmade fried apple pies and unbridled love towards others. She loved to sew, cook, paint, write and laugh. Sunshine was a storyteller, blessed with a phenomenal memory. She delighted in the telling (and retelling, and retelling) of colorful characters of the past, and we all listened each time as if it were the first. The most notable thing that she disliked was an empty coffee cup, cold feet and unkind people. She was a long-time member of Community Baptist Church where she served as free entertainment by teaching Sunday School for many years. Her list of fans is expansive. In short, she was the epitome of a true hero. The family will receive friends on Tues., Oct 1stat Wilkerson Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, 7013 McLeansville Road, Brown Summit. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct 2ndat 11:00am at Community Baptist Church with her beloved Pastor, Randy Hester and Pete Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Baptist Church (general fund) 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. The family wishes to thank Dr. Xu and the amazing nursing staff at the 4-North ICU at Moses Cone Hospital, they were such a gift during a very difficult time. We would also like to thank Linda Harvell and Brenda Nichols for their abiding friendship to Mom over the years. If you didn't have the good fortune of knowing Sunshine, you really missed out on a treat, but if you care to honor her anyway, go do a good deed in her name and she will offer you a little "shine" from heaven in return.