Helen Jones Daniel, 91, formerly of Amherst Ave., Burlington, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Twin Lakes Memory Care in Burlington. A native of Yanceyville, Mrs. Daniel was the wife of the late Harold Zane Daniel, Sr. and the daughter of the late Walter Raleigh Jones and the late Dora Bell Siddle Jones. Mrs. Daniel attended Elon College until marrying Harold in 1948, when she then supported him while he earned his degree at Elon and began his career as a certified public accountant. They were married 54 years at the time of Harold's death. She was a kind and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, whose life centered around her family. In her spare time, Mrs. Daniel enjoyed her involvement in local garden and bridge clubs. She also loved competing in the local duckpin bowling league at the YMCA, winning many trophies over the years. She was a strong woman who always enjoyed a good laugh and was a master in the kitchen. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington. Mrs. Daniel is survived by her daughter, Cindy Chandler and her husband, Chan, of Burlington; her son, Mike Daniel and his wife, Tara, of Greensboro; five grandchildren, Jason Chandler and his wife, Caitlin, of Norfolk, VA, Adam Chandler of Washington, DC, Helen Chandler and her husband, Ben Leyden, of Ithaca, NY, Andrew Daniel of Atlanta, GA and Jessica Daniel of Indian Trail, NC. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Daniel of Orono, Maine, her sister-in-law, Anne Daniel of Blanch, NC and several nieces and nephews. The family was hopeful that Mrs. Daniel would have the opportunity to meet her first great-grandchild due in late November to Jason and Caitlin. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her son, Harold Zane Daniel, Jr., one sister Laura Drake and two brothers, Billy Jones and James Jones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Ron Shive. There will be a reception at the church immediately following the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Twin Lakes Memory Care for their exemplary care, compassion and love given to Mrs. Daniel during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Burlington, 508 W. Davis St., Burlington, NC 27215 or directed to Twin Lakes Memory Care, c/o Twin Lakes Community, 3701 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215 or to the charity of your choice. Rich and Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC