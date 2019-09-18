APRIL 26, 1987 - SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 A beautiful soul, Andrew Lee Wiley, 32, of Greensboro, left us unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving parents, Bruce and Laura Wiley of Mountain City, TN (formerly of High Point), his older brother, Adam Wiley (wife Meredith) of Greensboro, grandmother Joanne Ives, family from around the country and his many friends here at home. Andrew was born April 26, 1987 in Russellville, Kentucky and spent his early years living in Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio before the family settled in High Point in 1997. Andrew graduated from Southwest Guilford High School in 2005, attended Appalachian State University and later graduated from both Guilford Technical Community College and then the University of North Carolina, Greensboro in 2011 with a bachelor's of science in information systems. Andrew was very proud to walk in his graduation with his father Bruce, who earned his MBA that same semester. Andrew was employed by Qualitest (formerly Orasi Software) in Greensboro, and enjoyed his work as a quality assurance engineer. Growing up, Andrew enjoyed scouting, playing Little League Baseball, Pop Warner Football, video games and just being with family and friends. Andrew was honored to be named a Pop Warner All-American in 1996, getting to travel to Disneyland for the awards ceremony. He later discovered a passion for music, taking up both the guitar and electric bass, transforming it in to a well-loved lifestyle of garage band nights, loud music, close friends and memories we will all cherish forever. Andrew was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team, a passion he inherited from his dad, shared with his brother, and loved experiencing with both of them. The family loved to travel for games around the country, and still looks forward to them in the future, where we can all share in his memory. Andrew is preceded in death by his grandfather, Col. M.R. Ives (USMC) of Knoxville, Tennessee, his uncle, Mark E. Ives of Crofton, Maryland, his paternal grandparents, Wilmot and Louise Wiley of Memphis, Tennessee, and his aunt, Priscilla Wiley of Belmont, New York. We will always remember Andrew as a loving and devoted son, brother, friend, Cardinals and Vols fan, musician, member of his band Mind of a New Machine, and an original member of his 320 Family. A kind and gentle soul who brought fun and laughter to everyone he met. He never made an enemy, always welcomed a new friend, and lived his life with kindness, devotion, and compassion for everyone. He loved well, and was well loved, by all those around him. A visitation for Andrew will be held at Ebenzer Lutheran Church in Lindley Park (Greensboro) on Thursday, September 19 at 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following day, September 20, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, commencing at 2 p.m. Andrew will be interred on the chuch grounds following the service, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his memory to the Jason Motte Foundation to Strike Out Cancer.