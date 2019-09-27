NOVEMBER 15, 1936 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Thomas Odell Gilmore, Sr., 82, of Julian, NC, passed away on Tuesday, September 24. While Tom had many loves, he was first and foremost a family man. Tom just celebrated 61 years of marriage to the love of his life. He loved to tell everyone how proud he was to be married to Betty, who was named Ms. Wolfpack (the Homecoming Queen) when he attended North Carolina State University. Tom had a special relationship with his three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was very proud of his family and all their accomplishments. Love for family was first, followed by his love for the nursery and politics. He also found time to enjoy golf and flounder gigging in Sea Level, NC. Tom was a great humanitarian and was a friend to many far and wide. He graduated from Liberty High School and then attended North Carolina State University where he found a passion for politics. He won numerous awards, including Most Outstanding College Young Democrat in North Carolina as well as Most Outstanding College Young Democrat in the United States. After graduating from North Carolina State University with a bachelor of science in horticulture, Tom proceeded to join the family business at Gilmore Plant & Bulb. It was a short time before he was compelled to follow his dreams of entering politics for the sole purpose of helping others. The morals and beliefs that were forged throughout his childhood in rural Randolph County allowed Tom to successfully hold a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives for 3 consecutive terms. He then resigned to accept an appointment by Gov. James Hunt, Jr. as deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Human Resources. Tom then chose to return to the family business, where he would become president. He still continued his love for politics throughout the years by either holding or being appointed to numerous committees and associations (president of North Carolina Association of Nurserymen, president of National Landscape Association, president of Keep North Carolina Beautiful, member of the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture, member of the Greensboro Rotary Club, chairman of the Keep the Two-Year Committee, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Integrity, Most Outstanding Young Alumnus NCSU, Guilford County's Most Outstanding Farmer, and president of North Carolina Young Democrats). Perhaps the most prestigious award he was presented is the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Tom was also a charter member of the Community in Christ Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Gordon and Mary Lizzie Gilmore; brother, G.G. Gilmore Jr. and sister, Octavia Hardin. He is survived by his wife, Betty Shoffner Gilmore; children, Thomas Odell (Dell) Gilmore, Jr. (Carol), Dwayne Gilmore (Donna) and Dana Lorick (Timothy); grandchildren, Joshua Gilmore, Mary Davin (Tim), Jacob Gilmore (Ashley), Cara Johnson (Dan), Thomas Odell (Trey) Gilmore, III, John Lorick, and Abigail Lorick; great-grandchildren, Cooper Gilmore, Colton Gilmore, Daisy Gilmore and Emma Johnson; brother, Bill Gilmore. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church, 5401 Liberty Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC 27313. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh, NC 27606, Community in Christ Presbyterian Church, 5401 Liberty Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406 or the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd., Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Gilmore family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.