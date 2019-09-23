SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 MADISON - Ronnie Elvor Tilley, age 63 and Sarah Mirian Tate Tilley his wife, age 61 both passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident on Thursday September 19, 2019 in Sylva, NC. A Funeral Service will be held for them both at 2 pm Tuesday September 24, at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Madison, NC with burial to follow in the Tilley Wright Family Cemetery. Ronnie was born August 11, 1956 in Forsyth County, NC to the late James Carl Tilley and Margaret Lucas Tilley. He was working for Lorillard in Greensboro. Ronnie loved fishing and camping in the mountains, and his family. Sarah Mirian Tate Tilley was born October 30, 1957 in Florida to the late Clyde Odell Tate and Frances Sands Tate. She worked for Unifi as a Lab Tech for years and enjoyed traveling, the Great Smokey Mountains, beautiful flowers and loved and adored her grandchildren. Surviving are their daughter Kimberly T. Corum and husband Stephen Derrick of Eden, NC, Ronnie's son David Masters of Kernersville, NC, Ronnie's brothers Donnie Tilley and wife Tammy of Reidsville, NC, James Tilley and wife Shirley of Madison, NC, Sarah's brother Dale Tate of SC, Ronnie's sisters Kathy Wilson and husband Jeffrey"Johnny Mac" of Charlotte, NC, Sue Roberts and husband Johnny of Correyton, TN, Grandchildren Emilee Hopkins, Makayla Corum, Karley Corum, Matthew Corum, Landon Masters and Numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding them in death along with each of their parents are Ronnie's sister Ruth Turley of Reidsville. Visitation will be held for them both Monday evening, September 23 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Madison. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27048