JANUARY 25, 1921 - AUGUST 27, 2019 Otis Raymond Barham passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, He went home to be with the Lord at age 98. Otis was born January 25, 1921 and was a Rockingham County native. He attended Bethany School. He married the love of his life, Mary Shepherd Barham, on September 6, 1941. She passed away only eight weeks ago. Their 78th anniversary will be celebrated in heaven. Drafted into the US Navy in 1944, he served as the ship's baker aboard USS LST-283 during World War II. His travels were primarily in the South Pacific. After the war, he served as a baker in Seattle, Norfolk and Charleston, keeping returning servicemen fed. He was honorably discharged in April 1946. Otis retired after 38 years with Pittsburg Plate Glass. He followed that with 10 years of part-time work with Southern Plate Window Glass Company. For 73 years, Otis devotedly served in all offices of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, except the Wesleyan Women's International. His services included teaching toddlers (in his late 70's); all building programs; Chairman of the Board of Administration; Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher and almost everything in between. God, family and music were his passions which spilled out into family and church gatherings. He sang with family until the day he died. Lessons learned from his constant Bible study and devotion to follow Christ's teachings were daily shown in his warm welcome of all in his life and home. Otis was a devoted husband and father of three. His children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends sought and cherished his front porch counsel and sage advice on religion, sports and life in general. Mary and Otis have always had a welcoming home that inspired many precious memories for family and friends, especially during the Christmas season and Fourth of July. Otis lived an active life. He played softball with city leagues after returning from the Navy. Later, he played church league softball into his mid-70s, when Mary made him stop. In golf, he still scored in the 80's when he was 90 years old and walked the neighborhood until age 95. Otis enjoyed being outside, especially in summer, sitting on his porch and vacationing with his entire family at White Lake. Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Shepherd Barham; parents, Ani B. and Ida Alley Barham; a son, Billy Melvin Barham; brother, Marvin Barham; sisters Stella B. Smith and Claudia B. Thomas. He is survived by son, Michael Ray Barham (Cindy), daughter, Phyllis Barham Smith (Bill), daughter-in-law Gloria Barham Coleman (Kenneth); six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Everette Barham (age 96);. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Both will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 3233 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC with Rev. Ray Thomas officiating, assisted by Rev. David Surrett and Rev. Hank Moffitt. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 3233 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and especially all family and friends who assisted in his well-being and care. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel 1118 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401